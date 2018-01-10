Chelsea Ponder Thorgan Hazard Reunion as First Refusal Halts Premier League Interest

Borussia Mönchengladbach talisman Thorgan Hazard is being heavily linked with a move away from Borussia-Park, with impressive performances during the Bundesliga's Hinrunde attracting the interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

The Belgian international, who according to Sport Bild could return to Chelsea after three years away from Stamford Bridge, has been involved in 14 goals across all competitions this season, with his tally split evenly between goals and assists.

This rumour about us getting Thorgan Hazard back pops up every single window.

He's good but he's not good enough to start for us.

He's not better than either Willian or Pedro!



The only reason for us to sign Thorgan is to convince Eden of staying and that's it#Hazard #cfc — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) January 7, 2018

(You may also like - Eden Hazard Reportedly Turns Down 2 New Chelsea Deals as Real Madrid Meet With Representatives)





Hazard first moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012, joining his older brother Eden, in west London for £450k.

The 24-year-old was unable to establish himself with the Blues and despite trying to impress the Chelsea hierarchy by spending time on loan at Zulte Waregem and Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hazard left the club without making a single senior appearance.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, Chelsea were conscious that the Belgian forward could go on to develop into a top talent, demanding that they were given a first refusal option should another club try to lure Hazard away from Germany.

Despite passing up the opportunity to activate his £13m buy-back clause, which expired last year, Chelsea are known to be monitoring the 24-year-old and could look to bring Hazard back to join his older brother at Stamford Bridge.

Eden and Thorgan, who spent time at the Stade Brainois and AFC Tubize academy together, are just two thirds of the Hazard siblings. The youngest of the three, 22-year-old Kylian, joined Chelsea during the summer after leaving Hungarian side Újpest FC.