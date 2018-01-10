Chelsea Winger Nathan Close to Agreeing Loan Deal With Portuguese Primeira Liga side Belenenses

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Chelsea winger Nathan is on the verge of joining Portuguese Primeira Liga side Belenenses on loan, according to a report in Record.

The Brazilian youngster and his father are believed to be in Lisbon to confirm the switch, which will see him join Belenenses until the end of the season.

Nathan had been playing at French club Amiens but struggled for first team opportunities and is now set to have the deal cut short in order to move to Portugal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The former Brazil U20 star joined Chelsea in 2015 from Atletico Paranaense. 

He is one of a number of young players to have found chances with the Blues difficult to come by, spending two years on loan at Dutch partners Vitesse Arnhem and making 45 appearances in the Eredivisie.

The 21-year-old was reportedly hopeful of a return to his homeland, with Atletico Mineiro said to be interested, but he has now given up on such a move.

"I am very happy to be joining Chelsea and I hope I will be able to learn a lot and develop my game," said Nathan upon his arrival in 2015, but his chances of making a breakthrough under Antonio Conte appear to be growing increasingly slim.

Nathan has represented Brazil at Under-17 and Under-20 level and scored five goals in five games at the Under-17 World Cup in 2013 before being named in the team of the tournament.

