Ciro Immobile's Agent Reveals How Napoli Could Have Signed Playmaker for Paltry €8m

The hot-touted Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has attracted many suitors to his name, with his price valuation growing within the inflated world of transfer fees. However, according to the player's agent Napoli could've had themselves a rare bargain by signing him for the low fee of €8m.

Immobile's agent Alessandro Moggi revealed that Napoli missed out on a bargain, whilst also advising Bologna's Simone Verdi to keep away from the Serie A leaders.

Moggi told Il Processo di Biscardi (via Football Italia): “Immobile? De Laurentiis could’ve signed him for €8m, but he didn’t want him. That’s the great De Laurentiis for you.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

“Verdi? He’s right not to join Napoli.

“He wouldn’t play regularly like he’s doing at Bologna. He must end the season [with Bologna] and then weigh things up properly."

Now with 27 goals in 24 games across all competitions, Immobile's transfer valuation has grown astronomically from the previous €8m figure. It was reported back in October that Chinese club Shanghai SIPG were keen to bring in the Italian forward for a whopping €70m in January.

Immobile's name has been circling around recently after he scored four goals in a single game over the weekend. His four-goal haul has now taken his tally up to 20 goals in Serie A.





Scoring a first-half hat-trick against SPAL, the Italian completed the rout with only one goal after the break, rounding off Lazio's 5-2 win.