Dortmund Offer West Ham Target & Former Chelsea Star Andre Schurrle to Serie A Heavyweights Inter

Former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle has been offered to Inter by Dortmund in news that is likely to disappoint West Ham United who had identified the German international was one of their winter targets.

Reports claim that the Hammers were looking to secure Schurrle on a loan deal to bolster their squad options. However, it now appears that the World Cup winner could be Italy-bound.

A combination of injuries and indifferent form has seen Schurrle remain firmly on the fringe of Dortmund's first team and now the time seems right for the Bundesliga side to finally listen to offers for the 27 year old.

According to Sky Italia (reported via InsideFutbol) Hammers' boss David Moyes still considers the German an attractive addition especially with his previous Premier League experience at Stamford Bridge, but he now faces stiff competition from the Milan giants to secure a deal.

Nevertheless all is not lost, the Nerazzurri are yet to make a definitive decision on whether to sign him and with their precarious financial position regarding the rules on 'Financial Fair Play', Inter would only be able to offer a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

This caveat may provide the opportunity for the Hammers to strike and offer Schurrle the chance to revive his career with a deal that is more long-lasting in an environment that he is already familiar with, which could prove a more alluring proposition than a move to Italy.