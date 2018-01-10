Ex-Arsenal Star Backs Liverpool to Move for Alexis Sanchez Following Philippe Coutinho Departure

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Liverpool would be a good fit for Chilean international Alexis Sanchez. The 29-year-old forward contract runs out at the end of the season forcing Arsenal to sell their prized asset at a cut-price to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer. 

Manchester City have emerged as the front-runners for the signature of Sanchez, with Pep Guardiola reportedly preparing a £35m bid for the highly rated forward. 

Former Arsenal fan favourite Parlour however believes Sanchez would be the perfect fit for Liverpool, and that the Merseyside club should step in after Philippe Coutinho's sudden departure.

Parlour told TalkSport: "Man City will ramp it up now because [Gabriel] Jesus is out and they need a partner alongside [Sergio] Aguero, [but] I’m surprised someone like Liverpool have not come in for him now." 

He added, “Liverpool have just lost Coutinho and Sanchez would be perfect for them."

Parlour went on to admit that losing the Chilean international on a free in the summer would be costly for the Gunners: "I would be trying to keep Sanchez because he is a goalscorer and could be the difference between getting in the top four and not".

It remains to be seen whether or not Alexis Sanchez will be an Arsenal player come the end of the month. It is however looking increasingly likely El Niño Maravilla will be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium. 

