FA to Investigate Everton Defender After Homophobic Tweets Surface Following Derby Scrap

Everton defender Mason Holgate could be facing a misconduct charge and a suspension after the FA opened an investigation into an incident that took place during the recent Merseyside derby, according to The Times.

Holgate appeared to push Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino over the advertising boards at the end of the first half in the game at Anfield, with the Brazilian striker reacting angrily and having to be restrained by the referee, Bobby Madley.

Bobby Madley handled the game so badly last night. Holgate should have been sent off for the push. Then seemed to completely lose control in the melee. Very poor ref who didn't help the whole scenario. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 6, 2018

An investigation has opened into the incident, with Holgate making allegations that the Liverpool star had made racist remarks towards him.

Although Firmino, if found guilty, could be set for a lengthy ban, Holgate could also find himself suspended after old tweets from the defender - which were likely dug up by aggrieved Liverpool fans - that included homophobic language resurfaced.

The Everton defender was 15 and 16 at the time of the various tweets, something which will likely be used in his defence. However, Holgate had already been part of Barnsley's academy for a number of years and would have received education on social media and diversity.

Holgate has since deleted his verified Twitter account, with both him and Firmino being summoned to appear in front of the FA this week.