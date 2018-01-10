Football Fans React to Manchester City's Unpopular Kevin de Bruyne Goal Tweet

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Football fans everywhere have been reacting in embarrassment to Manchester City's post of Kevin de Bruyne's goal against Bristol City.

Bristol took the lead at the Etihad in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals from the penalty spot, prompting the (in)famous goal tweet many have grown to love.

Bristol's first-half lead could not extinguish City's innovation, however, as Kevin de Bruyne equalised ten minutes into the second half.

And in retaliation, the Sky Blues published their own similar goal tweet, though the gif game was not as strong. 

City eventually went on to finally break Bristol's resolve as Sergio Aguero headed in the winner in injury time.

There can be no arguing de Bruyne's goal was a fine finish, but it was vastly overshadowed by the tweet, and lead to a bit of a backlash, with many fans flocking to the replies. 

You know it was bad when someone felt comfortable posting a heavily pixelated gif of their own... 

Sometimes the best response is the simplest - no effort.

And the 'delete' reactions which we all thought were long gone made a rather important appearance.

The return leg at Ashton Gate will be on the 23rd January where Bristol will be relying on their home support to carry them through, after knocking out Manchester United before Christmas. 

