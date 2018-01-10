Former AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi: 'Watching Milan Gives Me a Stomach Ache'

Former AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi has revealed that Milan's poor performances this season have caused him physical - as well as mental - discomfort. Berlusconi, who has never been shy to say what's truly on his mind, admitted that he still loves the club, even though watching them gives him a "stomach ache".

Quoted from Football Italia, in an interview with Radio Capital Berlusconi said: “Selling Milan was an inevitable choice, in the football of petrodollars.

“I’ll always keep Milan in my heart, I remain a fan… even if seeing them play with the wrong formation gives me a stomach ache.”

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The former Milan president sold the club to Chinese investors last April, but still feels very connected to the club, and still finds the time to attend games, despite his current electoral campaign.

Berlusconi is arguably right in his assessment of Il Diavolo. Milan have massively underwhelmed so far this season, sitting 11th in the Serie A and a massive 12 points off the top four. The new ownership was supposed to signal a new chapter in the club's history, as they aim to return back to their former glory days of title challenging and Champions League involvement.

With this in mind, the club spent an astonishing £210m on a plethora of new signings during the summer transfer window. However, this outlay has had a negative effect on the club's fortunes. Milan are currently a massive 14 points behind their bitter rivals Inter, who sit third in the league, and 23 points off league leaders Napoli.