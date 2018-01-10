Frankfurt Chairman Responds to Rumours Over Bayern Interest in Head Coach Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich have no intentions of trying to poach Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Niko Kovac away from his current club.

That is according to Frankfurt chairman Wolfgang Steubing, who was quoted in an interview with Sport Bild over rumours of the German giants' interest in his side's manager.

Kovac has been tentatively linked with the Bayern hot seat if Jupp Heynckes is not retained as the Bundesliga champions' own boss after this term.

Steubing, however, revealed that, in a recent conversation with Bayern counterpart Uli Hoeness, he should not worry about Kovac being snapped up and lured to the Allianz Arena.

The 68-year-old said: "During the game against Bayern I talked to Uli Hoeness about this, and he confirmed that they did not talk to Niko. On the contrary, they want an extension with Jupp Heynckes."

Those quotes should hopefully put Frankfurt fans' concerns at ease, although if Bayern do come calling for anyone associated with another club, outside of the German top flight's two or three biggest clubs, then chances are they'll land their man.

Frankfurt currently find themselves sitting in eighth position in the standings with 26 points from 17 matches - just two points off Borussia Dortmund who are in third place.

It shows the tight nature of the Bundesliga this term and the sterling work that Kovac has done at Waldstadion since his appointment in March 2016 after he left his post as manager of the Croatian national team.

Kovac has taken charge of 71 Frankfurt matches over the past two years and has chalked up a win ratio of around 44% - form that has led to Bayern being touted as a future club for him.

The current league leaders brought Heynckes back in until the end of this term after they sacked Carlo Ancelotti in late September and, despite their revival in recent months, they had not been expected to extend the veteran gaffer's contract beyond the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

