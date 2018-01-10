Harry Kane Reveals the Sacrifices He Made During Record-Breaking 2017 Goals Haul

Harry Kane has lifted the lid on what he's had to sacrifice in his efforts to beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2017 European goalscoring charts.

The Tottenham superstar registered 56 goals throughout the last calendar year - form that saw him eclipse Barcelona megastar Messi and Real Madrid hitman Ronaldo, who both notched 54 and 53 respectively.

In quotes published by ESPN, Kane revealed what he had to do to outscore the world-class pair - though he insisted he was only more than happy to do without certain things if it meant breaking records.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He said: "To beat them is something I’m proud of. It’s about doing it every year, and not just beating them [individually] but winning as many trophies as they’ve won.

“I've sacrificed most of my time, especially with the schedule of games. You come in, you train, you play, you recover, you rest.

“That’s a footballer’s life. I don’t complain. I love doing it. But you lose the social part of your life. Not every player does what I do — some players may go out, go for meals.”

Happy 1st Birthday to my little Princess Ivy 💚😘🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/3NdDxI1RIv — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 8, 2018

(You may also be interested in Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen Reveals Club's Ambition to Win Fa Cup in Bid to End Trophy Drought)



Kane beat Newcastle legend Alan Shearer's record of Premier League goals in a calendar year by notching his 37th strike as part of his hat-trick in the 5-2 thrashing of Southampton.

Despite his glorious goalscoring efforts, Spurs still lie a whopping 21 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City, who seem on course to lift the trophy under Pep Guardiola.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Kane, however, disputed claims that City had bought their way to the trophy, having spent £52m on Benjamin Mendy, £45m on Kyle Walker and £36m on Ederson.

He added: "I don't think so [difficult to compete with them]. This year, City have deserved it. They've been the best team. But they spent similarly last year and it was us up there fighting with Chelsea [for the league title].

"I don't think it's down to the money but it helps from a squad point of view."