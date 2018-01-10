Leroy Fer Suspension Is Rescinded After Panel Decide He Was 'Wrongly Dismissed' in Stalemate

A spokesperson for the FA has announced that Leroy Fer was "wrongly dismissed for violent conduct" in Swansea's FA Cup match against Wolves, meaning the Dutchman will not have to serve a three-match ban.

The decision was made to overturn Fer's suspension after an Independent Regulatory Commission, which reviewed the incident, informed the FA that Swansea's appeal against his red had been successful.

Leroy Fer will be available for Swansea’s next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Wolves on Saturday 6 January. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 9, 2018

Fer appeared to commit a professional foul in the second half of Swansea's trip to Molineux, tripping Hélder Costa to prevent a counter attack. However, referee Anthony Taylor deemed the incident to be violent conduct and quickly brandished a red card.

The FA Cup third round tie finished in a stalemate, with both sides ending the game with 10 men left on the pitch.

Wolves youngster Rúben Vinagre was shown a red card late in the first half for a poor challenge on Nathan Dyer, something which Swansea were unable to capitalise on and could have been in the back of Taylor's mind when deciding to dismiss Fer just 22 minutes after the restart.

The Dutch midfielder, who first signed for Swansea on loan in the winter transfer window of 2016, will now be available for the club's trip to St James' Park.

Carlos Carvalhal's side then host Wolves in their third round replay on Wednesday, before Liverpool visit the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League five days later.