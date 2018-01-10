Liverpool Tipped to Compete With Real Madrid & Chinese Clubs for Aubameyang Signature

Liverpool have been tipped to make an immediate splash in the transfer market following the €160m departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona by making an approach for prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Aubameyang has long been linked with a move to Anfield as a result of his previous connections to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the speculation has refused to die now that the Premier League side have taken a huge January windfall.

The questionable gossip comes from Le10Sport, suggesting that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are 'likely' to make their interest known this month.

Aubameyang has often spoken of his desire to play for Real after a promise to his grandfather he would one day pull on the famous shirt. There was a hint from the player in September that he had given up on the dream after Los Blancos didn't move for him last summer.

If either Liverpool or Real are at all serious, it seems they will have to beat two Chinese Super League clubs - Guangzhou Evergrande and Beijing Guoan - to the punch.

Both Chinese teams are said to be 'relaunching' approaches for the Gabonese front-man after failing to strike a deal with the player during the summer, when it was suggested he could earn a post-tax salary of around €30m in China each year.

After finishing last season with 31 Bundesliga goals and scooping the coveted top scorer award, Aubameyang has been in fine form once more in 2017/18. He has scored 21 times in 23 appearances in all competitions, with only Robert Lewandowski netting more in the league.