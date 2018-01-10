Man Utd Protect Own Fans From Sevilla's 'Excessive' Champions League Ticket Prices Ahead of Last 16

Manchester United have taken a stand against the obscenely high ticket prices fans travelling to the away leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie next month are being charged by Sevilla and have informed supporters of plans to subsidise those tickets.

Shared on social media, a letter from the club's ticketing service to successful applicants explains that United tried in vain to get Sevilla to reduce the price of away tickets from £89 to what would be considered a 'reasonable level'.

The letter describes travelling United fans as 'unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club' and explains the 'difficult decision' has been made to charge Sevilla fans visiting Old Trafford for the return leg the same £89.

The extra money taken from sales to Sevilla fans will then be used to subsidise travelling United supporters in the form of a refund of the difference between the £89 they have been charged and the £54 that Liverpool fans paid to attend a game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in November.

That means United fans heading to Spain will be getting £35 back from the club.

The club has also promised to donate any additional revenue left over from this exercise after all fans have been refunded to the United Foundation.

United's ticketing service has often been criticised in the past for not doing enough to help ordinary supporters and so such a gesture has come as something of a pleasant surprise for many.