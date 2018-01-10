Napoli Desperately Wish to Renegotiate Forward Dries Mertens' Contract in Fear of Losing Talisman

January 10, 2018

Italian side Napoli are attempting to renegotiate the terms in Dries Mertens' contract for fear of losing the forward on a cut-price basis.

The Belgian has long been rumoured to have a relatively low release clause in his contract with Napoli, with the website of Gianluca di Marzio reporting it to be as little as 28m EUR.

The outlet claims owner Aurelio de Laurentiis and Napoli are anxious to edit the details of the contract in abolishing the clause or, at the very least, increase it. 

The eagerness to alter Mertens' terms with the club stands to reason.

With the recent exponential inflation in the transfer market, clubs who have low buy-out clauses with players stand to be one of the first losers of the dilemma. 

The transfers of Paul Pogba and Neymar have since seen prices rocket beyond comparison, meaning clubs lose out on considerable wealth, making it more difficult to replace personnel.

Mertens has blossomed in a more central role in Maurizio Sarri's fluid, free-scoring side, scoring 28 goals in Serie A last season.

With ten goals and six assists in the league this season, Napoli are naturally wary of losing the 30-year-old for a cheap fee in their push to win their first league title in 28 years.

Di Marzio also claim Mertens is on 4m EUR (with 1m EUR bonus), but the players wants his wage extended to 6m EUR, which, according to the site, would make him the top earner in Italy.

