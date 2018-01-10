Newcastle Interested in Bringing Crystal Palace Defender Pape Souare on Loan

Defender Pape Souare is attracting the interest of Newcastle who reportedly wish to take the Crystal Palace man on loan.

The 27-year-old missed almost the entirety of last season due to injuries sustained in a car crash in September of 2016.

Though having made his return in August with the U23s, Souare has been confined to the bench for the first-team, and is yet to start this season.

Geoff Peters of Talk Sport briefly reports the Magpies are interested in Souare on loan, however, stating discussions have been held, with the player and club "keen" on a transfer being struck.

The Eagles have been struck with an injury epidemic recently with a number of key players being ruled out.

After the draw against Manchester City, Roy Hodgson said Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon would be out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries.

Things got worse after the FA Cup defeat to rivals Brighton as Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp were added to the growing list on the sidelines.

The victory over Southampton over a week ago means Palace have climbed out of the relegation zone and into 14th position, leapfrogging the Saints.

Hodgson has insisted the injuries have not derailed any plans, as the club still look to strengthen the squad in the coming weeks.