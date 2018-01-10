Newcastle Interested in Bringing Crystal Palace Defender Pape Souare on Loan

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Defender Pape Souare is attracting the interest of Newcastle who reportedly wish to take the Crystal Palace man on loan.

The 27-year-old missed almost the entirety of last season due to injuries sustained in a car crash in September of 2016.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Though having made his return in August with the U23s, Souare has been confined to the bench for the first-team, and is yet to start this season.

Geoff Peters of Talk Sport briefly reports the Magpies are interested in Souare on loan, however, stating discussions have been held, with the player and club "keen" on a transfer being struck.

The Eagles have been struck with an injury epidemic recently with a number of key players being ruled out.

After the draw against Manchester City, Roy Hodgson said Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon would be out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries.

Things got worse after the FA Cup defeat to rivals Brighton as Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp were added to the growing list on the sidelines.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The victory over Southampton over a week ago means Palace have climbed out of the relegation zone and into 14th position, leapfrogging the Saints.

Hodgson has insisted the injuries have not derailed any plans, as the club still look to strengthen the squad in the coming weeks. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters