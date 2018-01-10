Nottingham Forest Star Eric Lichaj Reveals His New Dog... and His Name is 'Gunner'

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj revealed his new dog to the world, after a social media campaign from teammates and fans helped the star get his friend 'Gunner'.

Lichaj was the hero for Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, after he scored twice in his side's victory over defending champion's Arsenal in third round on Sunday. Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell scored Forest's other two goals in their shock 4-2 win.  

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 29-year-old revealed after the game that he just missed out on getting a dog his wife promised him, after he failed to score a hat-trick in the match. 

But the American didn't give up, as he went on Twitter on Monday to ask people to send dog pictures, memes and gifs to his wife's Twitter account @KatPerko. Plenty of Twitter users did get involved, using the hashtag #GetEricADog. 


It looks like all the effort finally paid off after Lichaj presented his new dog on Twitter on Friday. He posted a picture of his new friend 'Gunner' with the caption: "Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog."

His choice to name the dog 'Gunner' may not go down too well with Arsenal fans, after Lichaj had a massive influence in Nottingham Forest knocking them out of the FA Cup.

He will now be switching his attention back to the Championship as his side play Aston Villa at home on Saturday. Forest are currently 14th in the table, 11 points behind the play-off places. 

