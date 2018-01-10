Olivier Giroud's Agent Insists Arsenal Striker Is 'Not Interested' in Move to Turkey or China

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Olivier Giroud's agent has claimed that the Arsenal forward is "not interested" in a move to Turkey or China amid speculation that he is set to leave the club.

The Frenchman has found himself increasingly on the periphery at the Emirates this season, falling behind summer signing Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order.

It has led to rumours that Giroud could depart in the January transfer window, although a hamstring injury picked up before Christmas may deter potential suitors.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Turkish club Besiktas and a number of Chinese Super League teams have been linked with the 31-year-old, but his agent, Michael Manuello, has dismissed such reports.

"He listens, watches and afterwards he'll see. There's no sense in leaving for leaving's sake," Manuello said - quoted by ESPN. "It has to be coherent and bring him something more.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"He'll get playing time at Arsenal, the second half of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he's only playing the Europa League.

"He's not interested in [moving to Turkey]. China neither. Leaving to earn more money is not what is foremost in his thinking."

Manuello added: "Olivier never gives up. He fights for everything. Even if you tell him it's impossible, he'll listen to you, but he'll make you understand that he doesn't think the same thing."

Giroud has started just one Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, making a further 14 appearances from the bench and scoring four goals.

