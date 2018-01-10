Rafa Benitez Locked in Stand Off With Newcastle Board Over Transfers as January Targets Linger

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Newcastle United's plans for the January transfer window look to be in disarray with manager Rafael Benitez at loggerheads with the club's board over the direction of the club's transfer policy.

Despite suggestions that Benitez will have the final say on who stays and who leaves the club, there is thought to be a disagreement over when signings can be made.

According to The Sun, Benitez does not want to sell any players until new signings have been brought in to offset any departures, while the board believes that players must be sold in order to free up funds to buy players.

The news is the latest sign of growing tensions behind the scenes at St James' Park, with Benitez recently claiming that he still does not know what his budget is for the current transfer window.

It had looked as though the proposed takeover of the club by businesswoman Amanda Staveley would free up more funds for Benitez, but a delay in proceedings appears to have left the Spaniard facing a reduced kitty to draw from during January.

A run of seven points from Newcastle's last four league games has gone someway to easing nerves in the North East, but the Magpies are still just two points clear of the relegation zone, and Benitez had been hopeful of using the January transfer window to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential relegation battle.

