Real Madrid Tipped to Move for Salah as Direct Response to Barcelona Landing Coutinho

Real Madrid could move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this month as a direct response to Barcelona strengthening by completing the €160m signing of Philippe Coutinho, also from Liverpool.





That ambitious claim comes from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who suggests Real feel they need to act in the transfer market after watching their rivals make such waves.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Los Blancos are of course now 16 points behind Barça in the Spanish title race following Sunday's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo to kick off the new calendar year and have scored far fewer goals at this stage of the season than they have done for many years.

There are, however, big red flags that appear.

Even if Real's interest in Salah, who has scored 23 goals since joining Liverpool for around €40m in July, is serious, a deal is incredibly unlikely.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Premier League resisted Barça's approaches for Coutinho for months and have only just given in. There is surely absolutely no way they would sell another of their stars in the same transfer window, especially one they have only recently bought themselves.

The second issue concerns Zinedine Zidane's defiant insistence after the Celta game that he is fully happy with his new squad and categorically does not want new signings this month.

"I do not need anyone, and that's it," he said.

"I do not want anybody. I do not want anything, we have staff, I believe in my squad.

"We have everything in front of us, we're going to see what happens at the end of the season, that's when things are made and if there should be a change, there will be a changes."