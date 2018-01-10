Report Claims Real Madrid Have Received Massive Offer From Chinese Super League for Gareth Bale

Real Madrid have reportedly received an offer worth €95m (£84m) for superstar forward Gareth Bale.

With considerable specualtion surrounding the future of the Welsh winger, Bale has been extensively linked with a return to the Premier League, with heavyweights Manchester United, Chelsea and his former club Tottenham Hostpur closely monitoring his situation.

Despite such interest, it is in fact the Chinese Super League's own Guangzhou Evergrande who have made the first move to sign the 28 year old, according to Spanish rumours site Don Balon.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Notwithstanding the two goals scored in his most recent outing for Los Blancos, Bale has had a somewhat troublesome campaign thus far, with yet another injury hindering his presence in the starting 11.

The winger has amassed a measley seven appearances in La Liga, as a result of the reoccurring calf injury that has plagued his time in the Spanish capital.

Despite the Chinese Champions making the first move in a transfer saga that promises to run and run, and the club in possession of a veritable war chest (being ostensibly the richest team in China), it is unsurprising to hear that Bale is unwilling to make the move at this point in his career.

Can't be that far away can it... https://t.co/XbdzxnLOe7 — 90min (@90min_Football) January 10, 2018

However, such a move may prompt others to follow suit, with special attention no doubt being paid by those in Manchester, as well as in London.



In spite of his sporadic absence, the versatile forward has still managed to accrue an impressive seven goals and five assists in his 15 appearances across competitions for the European Champions.

Having appeared only twice in the Champions League, Bale will be looking to avoid injury in the coming weeks as he seeks to secure his place in the starting lineup ahead of Madrid's highly anticipated clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Last 16 next month.

