Report Claims Wolves Have €34m Transfer Offer Rejected by AC Milan for Goal Shy Wonderkid

According to an outlandish report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera (via Football Italia), the offer for Silva was rejected as the Rossoneri don't want to lose any money on the youngster and believe he needs time to adapt to the Serie A.

Am told there's no substance to the Andre Silva links, sorry people. Wolves won't be spending that kind of money. — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) January 9, 2018

Silva only moved to Milan during the summer, completing a €38m transfer and ending a six-year spell with Portuguese giants FC Porto. However, the youngster has failed to hit the ground running and hasn't found the back of the net in 12 Serie A appearances.





Despite his impressive performances in the Europa League group stages, where Silva has an outstanding record of six goals in six games, the striker has already been linked with a move away from the San Siro in the build-up to the January transfer window - with Arsenal considering a move for the young forward.





Silva, who was once described as an "era-defining" talent by European football expert Andy Brassell, has already made 18 senior appearances for the Portuguese national team, scoring 11 goals.

Although the 22-year-old has struggled to adapt to domestic football in Italy, Silva is still widely regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Europe.