Roberto Firmino Claims Liverpool Is 'No Longer the Same' After Philippe Coutinho Departure

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino believes the club will be a different place, following the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Coutinho was the subject of endless speculation in the summer, with the Reds reportedly rejecting three big bids from the Blaugrana.

However, rumours hit boiling point early in January and the former Espanyol midfielder completed a return to Catalonia, with a deal for £142m including add-ons eventually being struck.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Firmino during his stay on Merseyside, spending two and a half seasons together, while Coutinho was also the best man in Firmino's wedding to Larissa Pereira in Brazil in the summer.

The departure of Lucas Leiva to Lazio means Liverpool's Brazilian presence has diminished, though 20-year-old Allan Rodrigues is out on loan.

On his Facebook, Firmino wished his countryman all the best in his new journey in Spain.

"Liverpool is no longer the same without you, my magical brother. I wish you infinite success, that you enjoy your life and realise all your dreams, brother.

"God is always protecting you and your whole family. It was an honour to play with a magician like you."

Firmino will still have the luxury of having Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah playing either side of him, and has flourished playing in a more central role, scoring fifteen goals so far this season.