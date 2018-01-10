Roman Catholic Romelu Lukaku Seeking Legal Advice Over Everton Owner's 'Voodoo' Claims

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is seeking legal advice over Everton owner Farhad Moshiri's claims of him leaving Goodison Park as the result of a voodoo message.

The Belgian joined United for £75m over the summer, despite being tipped to rejoin Chelsea. But Moshiri recently revealed that the player was close to signing a new Everton deal before getting sidetracked with a 'pilgrimage to Africa'.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Toffees' majority shareholder also declared that the striker's 'brain had gone', citing a voodoo message as the reason Lukaku wished to return to Chelsea, also claiming that a phone call with the player's mother set things rolling against the club.

“For Romelu I assure you I did whatever was humanly possible. If I tell you what we offered him you won't believe what we did and we then offered him a better deal.

“With his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract Robert Elstone was there, everything was in place and a few reporters were outside.

“Then, somehow, during the meeting they said he called his mother and said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got this message that he needs to go to Chelsea."

The forward is now believed to be hurt and upset, with a spokesperson revealing that he will be seeking legal advice.

Said spokesperson told BBC Sport: "Romelu's decision had nothing to do with voodoo.

"He distances himself from these beliefs and this statement and will now see what judicial steps can be taken in relation to them."

"Romelu is very catholic and voodoo is not part of his life or his beliefs.

"He simply had no faith in Everton and no confidence in Mr Moshiri's project. That is why he did not want to sign on any condition.

"He wanted to make the next step in his career and wanted the security to be able to leave."

