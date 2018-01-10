Seamus Coleman Hands Everton Huge Injury Boost as Defender Resumes Training After Leg Break

Everton have received yet another huge injury boost with the news that Seamus Coleman has begun full training after his horrific leg break.

The right-back has been out of action for almost 10 months after he suffered the terrible injury during a World Cup qualifier against Wales last March, and has had to endure a slow rehabilitation programme ever since.

However, Blues boss Sam Allardyce provided an update on Coleman during the club's AGM at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on Tuesday night, via the club's official site, as he revealed that the Republic of Ireland international was not too far away from featuring for the first team once more.

He said: "Seamus is due back. He has started training."

Everton have missed Coleman's buccaneering runs down the right flank during his time on the sidelines, and the Toffees were certainly missing his passion, desire and flair during the opening weeks of what turned out to be a extremely disappointing season.

The inclusion of Everton youth academy product Jonjoe Kenny in the starting lineup over the past three months has, however, allowed Coleman to continue his recovery at his own pace.

Kenny's displays on the right hand side of defence have been admirable - bordering on excellent - as he fills in for the 28-year-old and Coleman will have a fight on his hands when he eventually returns to the fold in the coming weeks.

Back in late December Allardyce revealed that Coleman was acting as a 'guinea pig' for a new piece of technology that looked to help players recover faster from long-term injuries.

He said at the time: “Coleman is coming on ok, he's out running with the rehab lads” Allardyce added. “He's twisting and turning, not really doing any more than that at this moment in time, but he's progressing nicely they say.

“We have a new machine which is the latest in the market so he's a little bit of a guinea pig on that, but it seems to be working from that point of view, to speed up the recovery process and there's a few more players who will be testing it out in the next week or two.

“I would have thought by the results we'll be purchasing one hopefully."