Spanish Report Claims Liverpool Had Hotel Meeting With Real Madrid Starlet Dani Ceballos

Liverpool representatives met with Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos at a hotel in order to try and secure a move for the rising starlet, according to one Spanish report.

The midfielder joined Los Blancos in the summer in a £12m move from Real Betis. However, Ceballos has struggled for playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing just 186 minutes in La Liga so far.

Ceballos is being touted as a ready-made replacement for the recently departed Philipe Coutinho following his big-money move to Barcelona.

Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol have claimed that the Spanish U21 international is edging closer towards a move to Merseyside, after the Reds representatives supposedly met with the player at a hotel.

Earlier speculation claimed that Ceballos is desperate to reignite his career, and he believes that the influence of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could be the perfect opportunity to help with his development.



It is reported that his agent has been in discussion with Liverpool, though four other clubs are interested in the 21-year-old, including former side Betis.

According to Dario Gol, Ceballos' main obstacle to joining Liverpool is his manager Zinedine Zidane - who is an admirer of the star and doesn't want to lose him midway through the season.

However, with game time limited despite Real Madrid's wavering league form, Ceballos may attempt to push through a move (whether permanent or temporary) to earn more minutes in a World Cup year.