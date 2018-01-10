VIDEO: Messi Shows Remarkable Change of Pace to Embarrass Barca Teammates During Training

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Argentinian star Lionel Messi must be used to embarrassing footballers. Hell, he does it every week. And judging from one of Barcelona's latest tweets, no one is safe - not even his teammates.

The 30-year-old was filmed embarrassing a few of his colleagues during a training session, exhibiting extraordinary change of pace to outwit and outshine the poor lads before slotting the ball past the keeper.

Absolute magic, right?

The forward, though, will have the pleasure of playing alongside a midfielder who could be just as flashy on his day, with Philippe Coutinho joining the Catalan side from Liverpool last weekend.

Fans must be excited at the prospect of watching the Brazilian combine with Messi to create even more of a spectacle at the Camp Nou and the other Primera Division stadiums in Spain.

Barca's defender's are probably dreading having to go up against both Messi and Coutinho in training, however. But we will be looking out for the videos!

