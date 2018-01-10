West Ham's Diafra Sakho Set for Medical Ahead of Crystal Palace Move

The Senegalese attacker is expected to earn the Hammers £10 million plus add-ons.

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

West Ham forward Diafra Sakho is close to having a medical at Crystal Palace, having agreed to move to Selhurst Park.

The Senegalese attacker is expected to earn the Hammers £10m plus add-ons when he departs from the London Stadium in search of regular football. But Telegraph Football report that there has been no official agreement over a fee.

Sakho has been trying to leave West Ham since last summer, having fallen down the pecking order at the club, and it appears that he's about to get his wish.

He had previously tried to force a move to French club Rennes, flying to France and having a medical with the Ligue 1 side despite no deal being agreed upon by the clubs.

He would spend transfer deadline day at the Chelmsford races after being denied an exit.

The club are also keen to offload the striker as they have a wealth of attacking options up front. They are looking to beef up their midfield instead. 

Russia captain Fyodor Smolov, though, is reportedly on the team's transfer list. And the Krasnodar striker is said to want the move as well.

Palace, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a boost as it relates to players coming in. Roy Hodgson has eight players currently out injured, with the likes of Andros Townsend, Mamadou Sakho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jason Puncheon and Joel Ward all nursing injuries.

The Eagles are hoping to sign up to seven players this month, according to Hodgson, and if they can land Sakho this week, it will be a great step.

