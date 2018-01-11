Aim High: James Rodriguez Insists Bayern Can Win the Treble This Season

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

James Rodriguez believes Bayern Munich have what it takes to deliver the treble this season - a feat which has been achieved by the club on only one other occasion.

The Bavarians were toothless under Carlo Ancelotti and looked to be in for a long season under his management, but the board removed the Italian from his position and brought in former manager Jupp Heynckes on an interim basis.

Their decision appears to have been fully vindicated, as Heynckes has moulded a dejected crop into potential title winners once again, and Rodriguez reckons more than just another league triumph could be on the cards this season.

He told Sport Bild, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website: "I think we're in a position to be able to win all three trophies. When you have so much quality in a team, you can always dream of doing the treble."

Bayern are currently 11 points clear at the summit in the Bundesliga, and have looked strong in the DFB Pokal, beating RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in the competition already.

Heynckes, of course, was the man in charge at the Allianz Arena when Bayern last won the treble in the 2012/13 season, and oversaw their famous win over BVB in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. 

Rodriguez endured a tough few months at the club following his loan move from Real Madrid last summer, but is now flourishing under the interim coach.

The Colombian recently insisted he 'wanted to stay for many years' at the German giants, and if things continue as they are the club will surely take up their option to buy in 18 months time.

