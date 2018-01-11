Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Form, Team News & More

Bayern Munich travel to the BayArena on Friday night to face Bayer Leverkusen in their first Bundesliga game since the winter break.

Leverkusen have enjoyed a very successful start to the season. Die Werkself currently sit fourth in the league, just two points behind second place Schalke 04. The main stars for Leverkusen this season have been Kevin Volland and Leon Bailey; with the latter popping up with important goals at crucial times for Leverkusen so far this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will be the first #Bundesliga match to be broadcast over Facebook. https://t.co/fA4eDXB0Zi — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) January 5, 2018

As for the Bavarian's they sit top, 11 points ahead of second place Schalke 04. In the first half of the season, Bayern began brilliantly with a 3-1 win over Leverkusen. However an uncharacteristic dip in form saw Carlo Ancelotti lose his job, and subsequently be replaced by Jupp Heynckes. The German coach turned things around for Bayern and soon they found themselves back at the top of the table.

Classic Encounter

In the 2003/04 season Bayer Leverkusen traveled to the Olympiastadion to face champions Bayern Munich, in what was an early season crunch match between the two favourites for the BuLi title.

To the surprise of Bayern fans, it was the away side who took the lead through defender Carsten Ramelow.

Sandra Behne/GettyImages

Bayern soon responded to going one down, and scored just 15 minutes later through their main man Roy Makaay. Just a few minutes later however the away scored again, this time through Brazilian striker Franca, giving Leverkusen the led at the break.

The home side came out the quicker of the two in the second period, however they went a man down as Ze Roberto was given his marching orders. The sending off didn't faze Bayern, and they equalised straight away through former Blackburn man Roque Santa Cruz.

Sandra Behne/GettyImages

Michael Ballack gave Bayern the lead shortly after, however the drama didn't end there. With nine minutes remaining Yildiray Basturk equalised and in doing so earned a point for his side, as the game finished 3-3.

Bayern finished second that season, with Werder Bremen pipping them to the title. As for Leverkusen, they finished third, just three points behind Bayern.

Form

Leverkusen come into the game in great form. Die Werkself are unbeaten in their last 14 in all competitions, picking up eight wins along the way. Bailey has been in terrific form of late, and scored the winner last time out against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the third round of the DFB Pokal.

Bayern come into the game fresh off their 2-1 win at home in the DFB Pokal against rivals Borussia Dortmund. With six wins in their last six games in all competitions, manager Heynckes really has turned things around for the Bavarians, and they look on course for a record 28th Bundesliga title.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

German internationals Karim Bellarabi and Benjamin Henrichs are doubts for the game, with the pair suffering with minor injuries.

Bayern Munich

Both Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski are set to miss the trip to Leverkusen as the duo make continue to recover from injury.

Lewandowski ruled out for Friday's game. Would be perfect Bayern narrative if Wagner scores the winner against Leverkusen. — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) January 10, 2018

Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Leno - Retsos, Tah, S.Bender, Wendell - L.Bender, Aranguiz - Bailey, Havertz, Brandt - Volland.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Ulreich - Kimmich, Boateng, Sule, Alaba - Vidal, Tolisso - Robben, James, Ribery - Wagner.

Prediction

Latin connection ✌️

🇨🇴 🇨🇱 🇪🇦 pic.twitter.com/T670WG0qZ4 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 10, 2018

This game will be completely different to that of their last encounter, in which Bayern won 3-1. Leverkusen will look to be more compact this time around and will be hoping to catch Bayern on the counter attack.

Despite being without Lewandowski, Bayern do have enough fire power up front and a win for the away side is on the cards.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich