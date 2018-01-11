Bayern Munich's Star Enforcer Arturo Vidal Finally Responds to Mounting Chelsea Interest

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Bayern Munich's midfielder powerhouse Arturo Vidal admits he is aware of Chelsea's mounting interest in him, but insists his sole focus is "winning titles" with the Bundesliga giants.

The Chilean international has emerged as Antonio Conte's priority target, with the Italian having seen the player's immense attributes first hand in their time together at Juventus.

Rumours regarding a potential January swoop intensified after Conte's glowing assessment of the midfielder in a recent press conference; describing the 30-year-old as "one of the best in the world."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Bavarians are currently coasting to their 28th Bundesliga crown 11 points clear atop the table, with the domestic season set to resume next week and are also plotting for their upcoming round-of-16 clash with Besiktas in the Champions League.

When questioned about the rumours coming from Stamford Bridge Vidal revealed to Sport1: "Yes, I’ve heard about it, but I’m fully focused on the season with Bayern and look only from day to day."

"We are a great team and we have big goals. We want to win all titles. That’s my focus."

It's safe to assume that the Bayern constituency oppose the notion of Vidal leaving the Allianz Arena in January, with manager Jupp Heynckes claiming: "There is no contact between Chelsea and Bayern. We will not sell Arturo or any other payer for that matter during the winter break."

