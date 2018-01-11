Chelsea Line Up Juventus Boss Max Allegri as Potential End of Season Replacement for Antonio Conte

January 11, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly shortlisted Juventus manager Max Allegri as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte for next season.

The Blues boss is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after a turbulent campaign, which has seen the Italian complain about a lack of squad depth and get into a war of words with Jose Mourinho.

At times the former Italy national coach has cut a frustrated figure on the touchline during games, and speculation has been rife that he could be set to quit come the end of the season.

And as reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Chelsea are eyeing Allegri as a potential successor in case of Conte's departure, but the Old Lady do not want to part ways with the 50-year-old, who is under contract until 2020.

Allegri has previously admitted that he would be interested in working in the Premier League one day, which is likely to give the Blues hope if they're in a position whereby they need a managerial change.

Allegri has a job on his hands over in Serie A at the moment; his side, so used to dominating the league in recent seasons, are currently second in the table at the halfway point.

The Bianconeri are facing strong competition from leaders Napoli and the final 18 games will be a true test of Allegri's managerial credentials, with the Partenopei looking strong under Maurizio Sarri.

Meanwhile in the Premier League Manchester City are the runaway leaders, meaning Conte's most likely sources of silverware are the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

