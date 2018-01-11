Chelsea Officially Announce Guy Laurence as the Club's New Chief Executive

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Chelsea have announced that Guy Laurence is to become the club's new chief executive.

The Blues informed everyone of the news, via their official website on Thursday, and Laurence will begin work in his new role in February.

The statement read: "He will report directly to the club’s Board of Directors and take overall responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the club, including the continuing development of our commercial activities in the UK and around the world, focusing on increasing club revenues."

Chairman Bruce Buck added: "We look forward to Guy joining the club during an exciting period for Chelsea on and off the field. He will be working with the owner and the Board to increase our commercial revenues and maximise digital opportunities, identifying new ways to best serve our supporters here in the UK and further grow our international fan base."

56-year-old Laurence was born in Manchester and was previously the director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment - which controls the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and MLS team Toronto FC.

He has also worked away from the sports sector as the chief executive of Vodafone UK and Rogers Communications in Canada, which was his most recent role.

To matters on the pitch, the Blues failed to beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. The 0-0 means that Chelsea must topple the Gunners at the Emirates to secure a place in February's final link.

