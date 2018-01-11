Chelsea Will Not Sell Midfielder Despite Interest From Crystal Palace

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Chelsea have insisted that they will not be listening to offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, despite interest from Crystal Palace.  

The 21-year-old is impressing during a season-long loan with the Eagles, where he has made 17 appearances and is playing an important part in their recent good form. He scored his first senior goal in a 2-1 win at Stoke City in November, and manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that he would like to sign the youngster on a more permanent deal.

He said: "The way Ruben's been playing for us, he's a player we'd like to have at our club, there's no doubt about that." 

1st goal for the Eagles 🦅 ⚽️ 3 points ✅ Fans were great 👏🏾😁

A post shared by Ruben loftus-cheek (@rubey_lcheek) on

However, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea consider Loftus-Cheek as part of their long-term plans, and will reject any offer that comes their way for the midfielder.

Chelsea's signing of former Everton man, Ross Barkley, put Loftus-Cheek's future with the Blues in doubt, with competition for places now fierce in the middle of the park. Chelsea have N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and now Ross Barkley, all vying for a central midfield role.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But the Evening Standard claim that Loftus-Cheek was given assurances that the club were committed to helping him to progress into the senior side when he signed a new five-year contract in 2016, and they are standing by that. 


Impressive performances this season has seen the midfielder earn his first caps for the senior England side in November, turning out a man of the match display on his debut against Germany. 

Loftus-Cheek will return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Crystal Palace ends at the end of the season. 

