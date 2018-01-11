Chelsea's Charly Musonda Available on Loan With Host of Premier League Sides Interested

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Chelsea's apparent willingness for youngster Charly Musonda to spend the rest of the season on loan from Stamford Bridge, has accordingly stirred considerable interest from an array of Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion are all purportedly interested in temporarily acquiring the Belgian, according to the Telegraph, having been notified of Chelsea's consent in regards to the potential move.

With Chelsea finally signing Ross Barkley for £15m at the start of the January transfer window, Musonda has at least for the moment been deemed surplus to requirements.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The versatile 21-year-old, who can play on either flank as well as in the middle as an attacking midfielder, has made six competitive appearances for the Blues this campaign, collecting one goal and one assist for the first team.

Musonda has previously hit out on social media at his lack of opportunities in the capital, although there is no indication that the club are ready to lose their precocious talent permanently. 

With all four aforementioned suitors looking to bolster their attacking units, it is understood Chelsea will prioritise the game time Musonda would receive, when choosing the right club for the midfielder. 

Another squad player who may be leaving the Bridge for the rest of the season is Kennedy, with Newcastle United the frontrunners to sign the Brazilian, although replacement cover on the left flank is likely necessary for any deal to go through. 

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Stamford Bridge versus Arsenal ended in a stalemate on Wednesday night, with the return leg at the Emirates occurring in two weeks time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters