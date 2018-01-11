Chelsea's Charly Musonda Available on Loan With Host of Premier League Sides Interested

Chelsea's apparent willingness for youngster Charly Musonda to spend the rest of the season on loan from Stamford Bridge, has accordingly stirred considerable interest from an array of Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion are all purportedly interested in temporarily acquiring the Belgian, according to the Telegraph, having been notified of Chelsea's consent in regards to the potential move.

With Chelsea finally signing Ross Barkley for £15m at the start of the January transfer window, Musonda has at least for the moment been deemed surplus to requirements.

The versatile 21-year-old, who can play on either flank as well as in the middle as an attacking midfielder, has made six competitive appearances for the Blues this campaign, collecting one goal and one assist for the first team.

Musonda has previously hit out on social media at his lack of opportunities in the capital, although there is no indication that the club are ready to lose their precocious talent permanently.

With all four aforementioned suitors looking to bolster their attacking units, it is understood Chelsea will prioritise the game time Musonda would receive, when choosing the right club for the midfielder.

Another squad player who may be leaving the Bridge for the rest of the season is Kennedy, with Newcastle United the frontrunners to sign the Brazilian, although replacement cover on the left flank is likely necessary for any deal to go through.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Stamford Bridge versus Arsenal ended in a stalemate on Wednesday night, with the return leg at the Emirates occurring in two weeks time.