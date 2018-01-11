Crystal Palace's Move for Out-of-Favour West Ham Striker Diafra Sakho Falls Through

Diafra Sakho's transfer from West Ham to Crystal Palace has fallen through, according to several reports on Twitter.

The Senegalese is completely out-of-favour at the London Stadium, and Palace looked set to save the 28-year-old from his East London nightmare.

Crystal Palace's move for West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has fallen through. #CPFC #whufc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 11, 2018

Sakho was set for a medical at Palace after a deal of around £10m was agreed, but the transfer fell through on Thursday afternoon.

The striker currently has a fairly respectable record of 24 goals in 71 games for the Hammers, who have struggled badly this season and are doing their best to remain in the top flight alongside the Eagles.

Palace are in need of a striker after failing to score a single goal in their first seven games, and have not been helped by club record striker Christian Benteke, who has just one goal from 16 games this season.





It is unknown exactly why the transfer has fallen through, but the most likely reason could be a potentially failed medical with most of Sakho's appearances being from the bench in 2017/18.

He is keen for regular first team football as Sakho is looking to be on the plane to Russia alongside his Senegal teammates. He scored twice in the qualifiers as his country qualified for their first World Cup since 2002.