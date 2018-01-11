Diego Costa to Serve 1 Match Ban After Red Card Appeal Rejected by Spanish Football Federation

Diego Costa made an instant but dramatic impact in his second La Liga debut for Atletico Madrid. The former Chelsea striker was dismissed during a match against Getafe for a second bookable offence after he celebrated scoring Atleti's second goal by jumping into the crowd.

The club has appealed the decision to send Costa off, but it has been rejected by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Costa will now serve a one-match ban and pay a fine of €600.

The RFEF explained their decision to uphold the red card by stating (via Goal), "The named player approached the spectators and, furthermore, embraced several fans, which the referee determined could produce a security problem, which is an infraction of the rules."

Costa will now miss Atletico's next fixture against Eibar on Saturday. The Spanish striker will be a big miss to Atleti, with manager Diego Simeone having recently claimed that Costa is the club's most important player.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Costa's goal against Getafe was his first in Atletico colours for over three years. After a difficult transfer saga with Chelsea, Costa finally confirmed his move back to Madrid at the turn of the new year. The Spanish forward scored 64 goals during his first stint for the club.

One player who will definitely be eligible to play for Atletico on Saturday is Antoine Griezmann, after the club were successful in overturning a booking given to the French forward. Griezmann was penalised for a challenge on Getafe midfielder Sergio Mora, but video replays have proven that the Frenchman fairly won the ball.