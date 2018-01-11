Fabio Capello Urges Midfield Dynamo Ramires to Remain in China Amid Inter Speculation

January 11, 2018

Former England boss Fabio Capello has advised midfielder Ramires to remain in the Chinese Super League, amid rumours Inter want to bring him to San Siro.

Capello manages the Brazilian at Jiangsu Suning and concedes he would be a 'great reinforcement' for the Italians, but perhaps for selish reasons reckons the 30-year-old would be better off staying put.

STR/GettyImages

Ramires has been plying his trade in the Far East for the past two years following a shock £25m move from Chelsea, and recently expressed a desire to return to Europe, which would see him follow in the footsteps of compatriot Paulinho, who joined Barcelona last summer.

Capello told Sky Italia, as quoted by FourFourTwo: "We are waiting for him [Ramires] at pre-season training. He is a really serious lad who works hard - he is not a surprise.

"He is really strong and is very important to us. If he remains with us in China, then we will be happy.

"If he moves to Inter, I think he will be a great reinforcement for them, but it doesn't depend on Inter or on us, rather many other factors like Financial Fair Play. I recognise Inter's problems, but I also want to make Jiangsu stronger."

Paulinho's move to Barca is certainly a suggestion that a player can still come back and perform well in a 'big five' European league.

The former Tottenham flop has surprised everyone with his performances this season at the Nou Camp, and could definitely serve as evidence to Ramires that a move could work.

