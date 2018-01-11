'I'll Run Until I Drop': New Everton Signing Hoping to Impress After Completing £27m Transfer

New Everton signing Cenk Tosun has promised fans that he will give his all in order to score goals for his new club.

The Turkey international striker signed a four and a half year contract with the Toffees last Friday, after the Merseyside club agreed a fee believed to be £27m with Turkish club Besiktas.

The 26-year-old scored 64 goals in 142 games for the Turkish giants, including 24 goals last season, as they went onto win the title. He has 14 goals in 24 matches so far this term, including 4 champions League goals.

He told told Everton's official website: “I would like to promise everyone here that I will run until I drop and I will work very hard for this club.

To all Evertonians! I am so excited to be an Everton player! I can’t wait to get started in the Blue shirt! #COYB! 👍⚽️🔵💙 pic.twitter.com/EaHrirykAQ — Cenk Tosun (@CenkTosun_) January 6, 2018

“I think I am ready [to assume the responsibility of scoring goals for Everton]. We have a very good team. Maybe we had an unlucky first half of the season with regards to scoring goals but there are some quality strikers in this team and in the second half of the season I am hoping to score a lot more goals.

“I can say that I am a very good and dangerous striker when I am in the penalty box. I believe this. It is a great plus that I can use both of my feet. If I get a chance in the penalty box, I usually score. I can also say that I am very strong, which is very important in England. But there are still things about me that I can work at and improve.”

“The English League is a very good league and you need to think as if every week you are playing in the Champions League. I believe that I will adjust to playing in this league."