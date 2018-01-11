Inter Defender Reveals He Wants to Stay at Club for as Long as Possible Despite Recent Crisis

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Slovakian international Milan Skriniar has been subject to interest from some of Europe's elite clubs this month, with the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona reportedly eyeing up moves for the Nerazzurri defender. 

Speaking to MY via Calciomercato, however, Skriniar quashed those rumours of a move away from the San Siro suggesting he is more than settled in Italy.


He said: "I don't think so. I am happy where I am and I think I will continue to play here in this team for as long as possible."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The defender went on to admit that his ambitions and goals for the year lie with Inter: "My objectives for 2018 is to continue performing at this level and to play as many matches as possible and to continue helping the team."

Inter currently sit 3rd in Serie A and nine points off the top spot that Napoli currently occupies, however a recent poor run of results has seen the Nerazzurri go six games without a win in the league, and Skriniar is all but aware of their recent woes; 


"It is difficult to explain what has happened. We have stopped scoring goals and we have stopped playing well. We have entered into a crisis but I think we will come out of it as soon as possible and we will get back to winning ways as soon as the season kicks off again." 

Although safe and seemingly settled now, if the Slovakian continues to put in strong performances for the remainder of the season and Inter continue their decline, Europe's biggest clubs may come knocking on the door of the San Siro to get his signature in the summer. 

