Leeds Officially Complete Signing of Club Brugge Left-Back Laurens De Bock

Leeds United have officially completed the signing of Belgian left-back Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge, the Championship club's third new addition of the January window after the existing captures of Aapo Halme and Yosuke Ideguchi.





De Bock, who played European football for Brugge including two legs of a Champions League qualifier against Manchester United in 2015, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract that promises to keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

✍️ | Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Laurens De Bock from @ClubBrugge



The 25-year-old has been assigned the number 12 shirt and has a chance of making his Leeds debut as early as this weekend when Thomas Christiansen's team face Ipswich.

Prior to joining Brugge in 2013, De Bock began his professional career at Lokeren, winning a Belgian Cup in 2012. He later won a second cup with Brugge in 2015, while also picking a league title in 2016.

De Bock has never been capped at senior international level, but he has previously represented Belgium at various junior age groups from Under-16 level through to Under-21.

He has actually been called up to the full squad on more than occasion but remained unused.

