Man City Superstar Kevin De Bruyne Offers Fans an Update on His Contract Situation

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he is confident that his contract will be renewed before too much longer, but that he is in no real rush to get pen to paper.

The Belgian superstar has been sublime this season for the Citizens, and is one of the early frontrunners for the Premier League's coveted PFA Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old has chalked up six goals and 11 assists in 22 league appearances, and is arguably playing the best football of his career to date, which has inevitably left fans clamouring for him to sign a new deal at the Etihad.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The club are just as keen for De Bruyne to commit more years to the City project, and the player believes it will be sorted soon.

He said, as quoted by MEN Sport: "I am waiting for an offer from the club but my agent has been on holiday for three weeks. There is nothing really new for the moment. I'm not in a hurry. I still have three-and-a-half years on the contract. Negotiations are going good but they are going quietly. That is the way I think it should be."

It is undestood that De Bruyne is likely to agree to a doubling of his basic wage to £200,000-a-week, and six years to take him into his thirties.

De Bruyne was on hand to inspire a City comeback against Bristol City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, and after the game the maestro appeared to let slip that Arsenal's wantaway star Alexis Sanchez would be joining the club at some point.

