Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Asks to Be Kept in the Loop Over Jonny Evans as Man City & Arsenal Circle

January 11, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked West Brom to keep the club informed on the developments surrounding defender Jonny Evans, who has been mooted with a move to interested suitors Arsenal or Manchester City.

The 30-year-old left Old Trafford behind in 2015 in a £6m deal which took him to the Hawthorns. However, the defender is eager to leave 19th place West Brom in search of regular football with a club higher in the Premier League table. 

Having thrived at the Hawthorns, Evans is in demand across the top flight in the January transfer window despite having 18 months remaining on his contract. 


According to the Metro, with Man City and Arsenal keen on signing Evans, Manchester United have asked to be kept in the loop on any developments - with the Daily Mail also suggesting West Ham have enquired. 


Despite costing just £6m over two seasons ago, Evans is now being valued at a fee in the region of £25m and the Baggies' manager Alan Pardew is seemingly prepared to cash in on the defender to address weaker parts of his side which will be crucial in ensuring Premier League safety this season.

Evans made 198 appearances for Manchester United, were he secured six titles, and would seemingly jump at the chance to make his way back to his former club.  

The defender has received plaudits across his career and his former manager at West Brom, with Tony Pulis saying in January 2016, via Belfast Live: "He's not just a good defender, his quality in possession of the ball is absolutely first-class. 

"We've played him as a centre-half, a central midfield player and a full-back and every time you play him he just oozes class. He's just a top top player."

