Newcastle Line Up Slovakian National Goalkeeper After Kevin Trapp Opts to Stay at PSG

Newcastle United are targeting Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this month after failing their move for PSG stopper Kevin Trapp, who has chosen to stay at PSG.

According to the Daily Mail, Rafa Benitez is looking at bringing a goalkeeper in on loan and is considering the 28-year-old Slovak, who impressed during his country's World Cup qualifying games against England, Scotland and Malta.

REPORTS: The Daily Mail say #NUFC are looking at Sparta Prague goalkeeper & Slovakian international Martin Dubravka. pic.twitter.com/XZnlFvoMSx — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) January 10, 2018

PSG keeper Trapp was a target, however the German has opted to remain in Paris and Benitez is now reportedly eyeing up the Sparta Prague stopper as an alternative. Newcastle have rotated keepers on numerous occasions this season, but Benitez is looking for a first choice keeper after continuously switching between Rob Elliot and Karl Dunlow.

Benitez and Newcastle were also said to be interested in England keeper Joe Hart, who has been linked with the Magpies after losing his place at West Ham. Despite a recent revival which has seen them move from 18th to 13th, the club's need for reinforcements has been evident for all to see with talks of a takeover dominating the headlines at St James' Park.

The Magpies have conceded 30 goals in 22 league games and but they have given themselves breathing space in recent weeks after losing just one of their last four games following a run of eight defeats in nine games.

Dubravka joined Sparta Prague last summer and has played 11 of the 16 league games for his club, where they've conceded just seven goals.