Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Puts Borussia Dortmund Fans on Alert Ahead of 100th Goal Milestone

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called for Borussia Dortmund fans to watch him closely in his next match as he revealed he has an ace up his sleeve should he break the 100 goal barrier in the Bundesliga in his side's clash with Wolfsburg on Sunday. 

The 28-year-old has set the German league alight since making the switch from Saint-Etienne to Dortmund in 2013 which has led him to finding the net on 98 occasions, three of which came in his last four league games prior to the winter break.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Should the Gabon international net two goals on Sunday the home crowd at Signal Iduna Park - who he describes as wonderful - are in for a special show.

Aubameyang told Bundesliga.com: "It's all kicking off again, and hopefully we can make a good start with a home win. I'm closing in on 100 league goals, and I've something in mind for when I get there, but it's a surprise.

"It's something very special to be here. The whole city is mad about the club. The fans are like a solid wall behind us, pushing us on until the very last kick of the ball. It’s simply wonderful," he added.

If Aubameyang were to reach the milestone he would subsequently close the two goal gap between himself and the Bundesliga's leading scorer, his former teammate Robert Lewandowski - who is set to miss Bayern Munich's game on Friday through injury. 

The duo have been neck and neck in their goal scoring feats in recent seasons, with Lewandowski securing the Torjägerkanone in season 2015/16 before Aubameyang secured the title last season as he broke the record for the most goals in a single Bundesliga season by a foreign player (31). 

The accolade preempted the 28-year-old becoming the highest-scoring African in the Bundesliga this season, two achievements which brought the 28-year-old to tears.


He said: "It was an extraordinary moment; I couldn't hold back the tears. I put a lot of work into fulfilling that dream, of finishing top scorer one day. And it's all the harder when you're up against Robert Lewandowski.

"For me, as an African player, it's something special. I hope I can score a lot more goals," he added.

