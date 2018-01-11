Santos Looking to Bring Back Big Money Striker After Failed Spells in Italy and Portugal

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres says his club are 'reaching an agreement' with Inter Milan to bring Gabriel Barbosa back to the Brazilian club.

Barbosa, better known by his nickname 'Gabigol', joined Inter in a €29.5m deal in 2016 following an impressive 56 goals in 146 appearances in Brazil. However, since his move to Europe things haven't worked for him after just one goal in 10 games for Inter.

Santos, il pres. Peres: "Abbiamo trovato l'accordo con Gabriel Barbosa, adesso dipende dall'Inter" https://t.co/qZJIxX5Lba — FcInterNews.it (@FcInterNewsit) January 11, 2018

A loan spell at Benfica this season hasn't gone any better and now Football Italia reports that Barbosa's former club are preparing a deal to take him back to his homeland. According to Santos chief Peres, an agreement has been reached with the striker and they are now waiting for Inter to seal the deal.

He said: "There’s a dialogue underway with Inter. We made our offer and now we’re waiting for a response. It’s all done between ourselves and the player. Now it all depends on Inter, who are owned but he Chinese. We’re moving toward an agreement.”

Rumours of a return to Santos begun last month after just one goal in 15 games for both Inter and Benfica in the last 18 months. The deal is likely to be a loan to begin, with the Brazilian outfit paying a large portion of the striker's wages.

Barbosa is a full Brazil international, winning a gold medal with his nation at the 2016 Olympics on home soil.