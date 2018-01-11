Sky Sports Pundits Believe Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez Would Not Want to Move to Arsenal

With Arsenal's biggest stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil edging closer and closer to the exit door, the Gunners need to start eyeing replacements for their two key attacking players. Recent reports have claimed that manager Arsene Wenger sees Leicester City talisman Riyad Mahrez as an ideal replacement for Sanchez.

It seems like a good fit, with the former PFA Player of the Year back in good form for the Foxes this term. However, former players Ian Wright and Dennis Wise disagree.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, the former Arsenal and Chelsea stars agreed that Arsenal would not be a good move for Mahrez in their current situation. They also think that the Algerian would not be attracted by a move to the Emirates.

What a start to 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9QisaXsEXS — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 1, 2018

"I don't think Mahrez would want to go there," said Dennis Wise (via the Daily Star). "I think there would be other teams that Mahrez would look at and think he’s capable of going into, teams that are in a better position than Arsenal."





Arsenal are not the only club linked with Mahrez. Liverpool are also said to be targeting the midfielder as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho. Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that the situation surrounding Sanchez and Ozil would put Mahrez off of a move to the Emirates.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"Of course Arsenal are good enough for him," said Wright. "But they’re in a position now where someone like him has got to go there and really pull up trees to get Arsenal back to where they need to go. What help has he got? He’s looking at two unbelievable players who might walk out."

Arsene Wenger is said to still want Sanchez to stay at the club, despite it looking like he might already have one foot out of the door. They face Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture. Meanwhile Mahrez will be in action for Leicester against Chelsea in their next tie.