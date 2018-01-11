Stats Show City's Dominance With the Ball Compared to the Rest of the League

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Manchester City have been running away with the Premier League this season, sitting first in the table with an undefeated record thus far. Their dominance as a unit is already historic, winning 18 consecutive matches, a new Premier League record, and they sit on pace to break more Premier League records, including goals in a season, points in a season, winning points margin, and others. 

Manchester City's players also have had their own share of individual dominance, using their second season in the tiki-taka system to its fullest. Pep's possession-based strategy has produced figures that extend beyond the wins, with a handful of City players controlling certain statistical categories. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Out of City's field players, De Bruyne, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Kyle Walker, and David Silva are the leaders in minutes played, all logging over 1,600 minutes so far. 

Player Minutes Played
Kevin De Bruyne 1,879
Nicolás Otamendi 1,871
Fernandinho 1,815
Kyle Walker 1,754
David Silva 1,608

These same five players all sit in the top-10 for touches in the Premier League this season, constantly receiving the ball in the flow of the game. Otamendi and Fernandinho sit first and second in this category, the defender and midfielder often exchanging the ball through the heart of the field. 

Kevin De Bruyne sits fourth in touches, with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka narrowly in between the Belgian and his City teammates. David Silva trails only De Bruyne for touches for attacking players, the two moving the ball forward from midfield the most often. 

Player Touches
Nicolás Otamendi (City) 2,178
Fernandinho (City) 2,159
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) 2,130
Kevin De Bruyne (City) 2,119
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) 1,906
Jan Vertonghen (Spurs) 1,873
David Silva (City) 1,870
Nemanja Matic (United) 1,858
Kyle Walker (City) 1,837
Christian Eriksen (Spurs) 1,725

City accounts for half of all players in the top-10 for touches, with Tottenham being the only other club to place more than once on the list. As a club, City have over 2,000 more touches than the next, and their dominant group of five have recorded over half of their touches this season. 

The same five sit in the top-10 for passes completed on the season as well, with Xhaka being the only non-City player in the top five. Walker drops to the tenth spot in this category, although he's averaging nearly 30 more passes per match than he did last season, and is just as active up and down the pitch. 

Pep has City in his traditional 4-3-3, and it's no surprise that the five featured players are benefiting from it as much as they are. With Walker and Otamendi in the back line and De Bruyne, Fernandinho, and Silva on top of them, the five are in prime position to control the game and possession, a staple of their style of play. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters