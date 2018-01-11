Stoke City Considering Former Watford Manager Quique Sanchez Flores as Mark Hughes' Successor

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores, currently at the helm of Espanyol, is being considered by Stoke City as the possible replacement for Mark Hughes who was sacked by the club last week. 

Flores is understood to be one of several candidates the Potters are weighing up as they look for a manager who is capable of propelling the club out of the relegation zone and back into safety. 

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

According to the BBC, Stoke are still hopeful of having Hughes' successor in place for the club's clash with Manchester United on January 15 and Flores has been widely touted as a potential replacement after impressing in his sole season in the Premier League.

The 52-year-old guided Watford to 13th place in the Premier League whilst taking the Hornets to the FA Cup semi-finals before being unceremoniously sacked in May 2016 after the club's owners did not extend his contract. 

Flores remains under contract with La Liga outfit Espanyol until 2019, but is understood to be interested in a return to England, where he won 16 of his 44 games with Watford. 

The Potters are also set to pursue Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill who is set to hold talks with Stoke having yet to sign a new contract with the Football Association of Ireland. 

FBL-WC-2018-WALES-IRELAND

O'Neil could potentially hold both posts if given permission by the FAI, but the governing body have yet to be contacted by Stoke for any such discussion. 

Stoke owner Peter Coates has yet to appoint a foreign manager at the club, but with just five wins to their name in the Premier League this season, which has them precariously positioned in 18th place, the Potters may have to widen their horizons if they are to climb out of the relegation zone. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters