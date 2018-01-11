Super Agent Mino Raiola Looking to Move Gianluigi Donnarumma Away From Milan as Real and PSG Lurk

AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma's future looks set to be away from the San Siro as super agent Mino Raiola continues his clash with the Italian side's chiefs over the starlet, with the 18-year-old's services in high demand from some of Europe's top clubs.

According to calciomercato.com, Milan are desperate to keep hold of their academy graduate, but Raiola is keen to take his client away from Serie A and into the hands of another top side, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all reported to be interested in the Italian international.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Donnarumma currently has four senior caps for the Italian national team and is expected to become the Azzurri's number one following the retirement of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, and whilst all the furore around the 18-year-old's future continues, Gennaro Gattuso will have to keep his eye out for a replacement.

Away from the precocious goalkeeper, Raiola also represents Donnarumma's teammates Ignazio Abate and Giacomo Bonaventura and is hoping to line up moves away from the Italian giants - who have recently declared their intentions to stay at the San Siro - for the duo as well as Donnarumma.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Abate, who has just 18 months left on his Milan contract, is the most likely to leave in the near future as his contract runs down by the day, and the struggling Serie A side could look to cash in on their asset before potentially losing him on a free.

Bonaventura, on the other hand, penned a new deal at the San Siro just last summer and is less likely to leave the San Siro anytime soon, although this has not stopped Raiola from lining up the 28-year-old's next move.

The Italian international has started 12 games for the Rossoneri so far this campaign, scoring three goals, and Gattuso will not be enjoying the thought of the midfielder leaving such is his importance to the side.