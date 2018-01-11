Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had some reassuring words to Spurs fans, and has promised that the club will not lose any of its top stars next summer.

Sky Sports had the chance to interview the club's chairman while he reviewed progress on Tottenham's new stadium build. He has guaranteed that no players that Tottenham want to keep will be sold in the summer transfer window.

"I'm 100% confident," said Levy. Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season."

A number of Tottenham's biggest stars have been linked with moves away from North London in the papers. Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen have both been linked to Real Madrid in recent weeks. Danny Rose has expressed some of his frustrations at the club and has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Meanwhile Toby Alderweireld's contract runs out at the end of the season.

Spurs have been looking at solutions to try and keep hold of their best players. Reports recently have claimed the club will be willing to break their strict wage structure and offer bumper deals to players like Dele Alli.

Levy also added that the club may try to sign some new players in the January window, but admitted that it is a difficult time to sign big names.

"Mauricio's [Pochettino] strategy has always been that if an opportunity arises that he thinks can improve the squad then we will need to look at it, but January is always a very difficult window," he said.

Tottenham are in Premier League action against Everton in their next tie. Spurs are still three points adrift of the top four places, but have a chance to overtake Liverpool should the Reds lose to Manchester City in their next game.